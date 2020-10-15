Nigeria: Immigrations Promotes 211 Officers in Adamawa

The Nigerian Immigration Service in Adamawa has promoted 211 personnel.

Comptroller of the service, Muhammad Alhassan, disclosed this during the decoration of newly promoted personnel which comprises of both junior and senior officers in the state.

"So far 8, 099 senior and junior officers are promoted nationwide by the Nigeria Immigration Service, 211 are from Adamawa Command.

"One hundred and thirty out of the promoted personnel in the command are senior officers and 81 junior.

The promotion comes in 2020 but takes effect from January 2019.

Alhassan lauded President Muhammad Buhari and Comptroller - General of Immigration, Muhmadu Babandede for the promotion of a high number at the command.

He urged them to focus on their responsibilities and be good leaders.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officer, Deputy Comptroller, Sali Bello assured of their loyalty to the service in the state.