Nigeria: Northern Youths Protest Over Insecurity

15 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba, Kaduna

Northern Coalition Groups have thronged major streets in Kaduna to protest rising insecurity in the region.

They are protesting the rise in rapes, banditry, kidnapping and killings that have hit the region.

The protest commenced at 10am along Waff road in Kaduna metropolis.

The youths called on authorities to end Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and banditry across the region.

The protesters displayed placards that read, "Arewa is bleeding", "End Insecurity now ", "End Banditry now", "End kidnapping now".

"Enough is enough", "Stop rape ", "Stop the killings in North".

The protest is coming at a time when their counterpart in south are protesting over EndSARS in the region

