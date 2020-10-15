Nigeria: Northern Groups in Abuja Postpone Protest Against Insecurity

15 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, in Abuja, has postponed its proposed protest scheduled for Thursday (today).

CNG's protest coordinator in the nation's capital, Haruna Adamu, disclosed this while speaking with Vanguard on Thursday morning.

The body had threatened to stage a nationwide protest today against the wave of insecurity and other socio-economic problems plaguing the region.

He cited the need to manage the protest properly to achieve the desired goal with minimal casualties as the reason for "standing-down" the protest in the FCT till next week.

Adamu said, "I must say here, after reviewing all that is currently happening with protests, especially in Lagos and Abuja, we have obviously seen that there is the need to coordinate these mass actions properly.

"So, we have postponed our protest in Abuja till next Monday. But, the protest will still hold in some states today as planned."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.