Nigeria: 'Army Warning to Subversive Elements Targeted At Miscreants'

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday disclosed that the warning by the Nigerian Army to subversive elements to desist from Anti-Democratic elements in the country is a warning directed at miscreants, criminal elements and those wanting to use the opportunity of peaceful protests to cause problems.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, at a briefing said, " The subversive elements are not the same as protesters. You are aware the demands of the protesters have been met. There are those who want to subvert the protesters or government. They want to detail the objectives of the protests".

