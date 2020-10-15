Uganda: Floods Cut Off Kapelebyong-Katakwi Road

Businesses are at a standstill in some parts of Teso region as floods wreaked havoc in the area and cut off Ajeleik Bridge that connects Kapelebyong and Katakwi districts.

Mr Alex Epok, a cattle trader in Kitgum said they are now facing challenges to cross the cows in search of the market.

"It is now very difficult to make the cows cross the Ajeleik River. But because we need money, we have devised our own means. We now tie ropes around the jaws of animals and people on the other side pull them through the fast-moving waters," he said.

Mr Epok said though this has helped them continue doing business, it has increased the costs as they pay Shs1000 for each animal crossed, plus they spend a lot of time on that process.

"For the last five years I have been doing this business, the state of Ajeliek Bridge has been the same. We have a cattle market every Wednesday in Acowa Sub County, Kapelebyong District, but for us to attend, we have to start crossing the animals on Monday," he said.

Mr Patrick Ojilong, a resident at Ajeleik said they have improvised stick floating boats to be able to cross other commodities and human beings.

"Other commodities are placed on the floating sticks and are also pulled to the other side of the bank. The same as people," he said.

The UNRA station manager for Soroti, Mr Ahmed Awoi, said they already awarded the contract to a certain company to construct the bridge, but the work stalled because of floods caused by the continuous downpour.

"We will need to be patient until when the floods dry out," he said.