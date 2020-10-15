Uganda: Cattle Traders Lament After Floods Cut Off Kapelebyong-Katakwi Road

Businesses have been paralyzed in some parts of Teso sub region as floods continue to wreak havoc and cutting off main roads in the area.

The latest to be affected is Ajeleik Bridge that connects Kapelebyong and Katakwi districts.

Mr Alex Epok, a cattle trader in Kitgum said they are now facing challenges of crossing their goods to the nearest market.

"It is now very difficult to make the cows cross the Ajeleik River. But because we need money, we have devised our own means. We now tie ropes around the jaws of the animal and people on the other side pull them through the fast-moving waters," he said.

Mr Epok said although this has helped them continue doing business, it has increased the costs as they have to part with at least Shs1,000 for each animal crossed in addition to spending more time on road to the market due to impassable roads.

"For the last five years I have been doing this business, the state of Ajeliek Bridge has been the same. We have a cattle market every Wednesday in Acowa Sub County, Kapelebyong District, but for us to attend, we have to start crossing the animals on Monday," he said.

Mr Patrick Ojilong, a resident at Ajeleik said they have improvised logs which they are now using as boats to be able to cross other commodities and human beings.

"Other commodities are placed on the floating logs and are also pulled to the other side of the bank. The same as people," he said.

The UNRA station manager for Soroti, Mr Ahmed Awoi, said they already awarded the contract to a construction company he did not name to construct the bridge, but the work stalled because of floods caused by continuous heavy rain.

"We will need to be patient until when the floods dry out," he said.