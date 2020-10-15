Ethiopia: PM Appoints Opposition Leader As Director General of Public Participation Coordination Office for GERD

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today has appointed Dr. Aregawi Berhe, a veteran opposition leader, as Director General of the Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Dr. Aregawi Berhe is one of the opposition political party leaders who had spent years in exile and returned home two years ago following the reform being undertaken by the administration of Prime Minister Abiy.

He is currently a chairperson of the opposition "Tigray Democratic Coalition Party."

Dr. Aregawi was also one of the founders of TPLF.

The Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD was established right after the announcement of the construction of the dam to mobilize public support.

The office has so far has secured close to 14 billion Birr to finance the construction of the through mainly bond purchase, financial grant from the public including private sectors and Ethiopian diaspora.