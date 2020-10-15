Egypt: Sisi Approves Sub-Agreement Between Egypt and Canada

15 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Thursday a decree approving a sub-agreement between Egypt and Canada on a project for addressing gaps in reproductive health rights in Egypt.

The agreement was signed in Cairo in March, 2020.

President Sisi also approved a memorandum of understanding between Egypt and the board of trustees of the American University in Cairo on amending article 6 of a cooperation protocol inked between the two sides in November 1975.

The memo was inked in May 2020.

The president also approved amendments to three trade agreements between the Egyptian Finance Ministry, the Emirates NBD Capital Limited, the First Abu Dhabi Bank and other parties on amending three commercial agreements.

The decrees were published in the official gazette on Thursday.

