Nigeria: AfDB Appoints Yacine Fal to Head President Adesina's Office

14 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has appointed Yacine Fal as director-general, Cabinet Office of the President, effective 1st November 2020.

According to a statement by the bank, the Director General oversees the administrative and operational work and activities of the Cabinet Office of the President.

Primarily, she will provide oversight of all units and departments directly reporting to the President. She will also ensure enhanced delivery efficiency and effectiveness for all Presidential initiatives and Bank operations, as per agreements with respective Vice Presidency Complexes.

She will also ensure enhanced delivery efficiency and effectiveness for all Presidential initiatives and Bank operations, as per agreements with respective Vice Presidency Complexes.

She will oversee the work of senior staff to improve overall coordination and engagement of the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors with the Board.

Yacine Fal, a Senegalese citizen, is a seasoned and results-oriented business development and service delivery professional with over 20 years of experience in banking, legal and procurement fields.

Ms. Fal joined the African Development Bank as a Principal Legal Counsel in the procurement unit (1998-2007) and subsequently served as Manager in charge of the reform implementation team in the office of the President (2007-2008).

She was appointed Officer in Charge of the Procurement and Fiduciary Services Department (2010-2011); and Manager of the Procurement Services Division (2008-2013). Yacine later served as the Resident Representative of the Bank's Morocco Office (2014-2017).

In 2016, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina appointed Yacine as the Deputy Director General of the North Africa Business Development and Service Delivery Office.

Commenting on her appointment, Yacine said, "I am greatly honored by the confidence reposed in me by President Adesina to support him in ensuring the successful implementation of his bold vision for the Bank and the continent.

"I look forward to leading teams in the President's Cabinet Office to provide managerial, administrative and operational bandwidth and to assure the success of the President's vision and mandate following his historic re-election with 100% vote of the Bank's shareholders."

Yacine holds a Masters of Law degree (1984) from the University of Dakar, where she specialized in corporate and tax law, and a postgraduate degree in International Law (1987) from the University of Paris X.

According to Dr. Adesina, "Yacine is a highly capable manager. She brings vast knowledge and experience of the Bank's legal, procurement, human resources, processes, systems, and operations to her new position.

I am delighted to have Yacine lead a restructured Cabinet Office of the President that will comprehensively support the delivery of my vision and mandate to strengthen the Bank and accelerate Africa's development."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.