Monrovia — The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has suspended the implementation of the surcharges leading to GSM Companies going back to previous charges on voice and data services.

Both Orange Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN have announced that they would begin making full restitution to subscribers who had purchased bundles at surcharge tariffs.

According to the LTA, the suspension of the surcharges came through the intervention of President George Manneh Weah.