Kenya: Point Thermo Gun At Pupil's Hand Not Head

15 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
opinion By Veronica Onjoro

As officials in schools scramble to receive students reporting this week, they are also supposed to measure every learner's temperature to detect Covid-19. They will mostly use a thermo gun, which they will aim at the student's forehead and take the reading.

However, some researchers have argued that pointing the non-contact infra-red thermometer at the forehead is dangerous as it has the shape of a gun. If you hold a gun to someone's head, no matter how benign the instrument may be, it elicits the feeling of insecurity. The history of violence associated with this type of handheld device in the public imagination is so established that it's hard to take a pistol-like object aimed at humans casually.

Amid the unfolding global coronavirus scare, however, this has somehow become a 'new normal' at airports, cafes, schools, hotels, offices and various checkpoints everywhere. Along with the face mask, it has become the iconic design object of the coronavirus epidemic.

Some experts say the non-contact infra-red thermometer is not a shooting device emitting radiation. It is designed to detect and absorb heat in the form of infra-red rays emitted from the human body and convert it into electricity. It can measure someone's surface temperature without needing to touch them, thus eliminating contamination risk - at least in theory.

But other medical experts say since infra-red thermometers do not emit harmful radiation, it is safe to use and there is no scientific evidence that it can harm one's brain. Others say the close distance required to properly take a person's temperature poses the risk of spreading disease between the two parties.

Let us not take chances, however. School administrators should play it safe and measure the students' temperature not by pointing the thermo gun at the forehead but the hand and let the one doing it wear protectives gear.

Ms Onjoro is a PhD student Mount Kenya University. onjoroveronica@yahoo.com.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.