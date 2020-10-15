Guinea's National Day

2 October 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release By Michael R. Pompeo

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Guinea and send best wishes as you celebrate the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

As Guinea's presidential elections approach on October 18, we reaffirm our commitment to the democratic process, transparency, and accountability. We look forward to working with Guinea's people, government, opposition groups, and civil society, in support of a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process. The United States continues to stand with Guinea to promote good governance, economic development, regional peace and security, and stronger health institutions.

May all Guineans enjoy peace, prosperity, and good health in the year ahead.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.