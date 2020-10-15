Guinea's National Day

press release

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Guinea and send best wishes as you celebrate the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

As Guinea's presidential elections approach on October 18, we reaffirm our commitment to the democratic process, transparency, and accountability. We look forward to working with Guinea's people, government, opposition groups, and civil society, in support of a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process. The United States continues to stand with Guinea to promote good governance, economic development, regional peace and security, and stronger health institutions.

May all Guineans enjoy peace, prosperity, and good health in the year ahead.