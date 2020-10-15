Guinea: At Least 50 People Killed in Guinea Protests - Amnesty

1 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Amnesty accuses security forces of acting with impunity The human rights organisation Amnesty International says at least 50 people have been killed, mostly shot dead, in Guinea during protests in the last year.

Most of these protesters were killed during demonstrations against a third term for President Alpha Condé. In a new report, Amnesty accuses defence and security forces of being responsible for the killings and says they are acting with impunity.

The report also documents 200 people who were injured during protests and 70 arbitrary detentions. Amnesty called on the authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

Presidential elections in Guinea are due later this month

Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

