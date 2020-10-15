South Africa: Hawks Uncover Another Abalone Worth R1.6 Million

15 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team led an integrated intelligence driven operation which uncovered an illegal drying facility with abalone worth over R1.6 million.

A search and seizure was undertaken at the premises situated at storage facility, Koeberg road, Table View in Cape Town yesterday.

The team seized dried and already packed valued abalone inside the facility. Two suspects aged 41 and 31 were subsequently arrested and charged for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

This arrest was done by the Hawks in Collaboration with Crime Intelligence and officials from Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The case against the duo will be heard at Cape Town Magistrate Court on Friday, 16 October 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.