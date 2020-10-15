South Africa: Hawks Uncover Another Abalone Worth R1.6 Million

press release

Western Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team led an integrated intelligence driven operation which uncovered an illegal drying facility with abalone worth over R1.6 million.

A search and seizure was undertaken at the premises situated at storage facility, Koeberg road, Table View in Cape Town yesterday.

The team seized dried and already packed valued abalone inside the facility. Two suspects aged 41 and 31 were subsequently arrested and charged for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

This arrest was done by the Hawks in Collaboration with Crime Intelligence and officials from Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The case against the duo will be heard at Cape Town Magistrate Court on Friday, 16 October 2020.