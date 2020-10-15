South Africa: Drug Dealer Convicted in George

15 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has welcomed the conviction of a drug dealer, Emmanuel Obinna Oshaba (31), handed down by the George Magistrates court on the 13 October 2020.

Oshaba will effectively serve a 3 year imprisonment sentence following his conviction on three counts of dealing in narcotics. The additional two counts are said to run concurrently with the sentence.

Oshaba was arrested from 2015 in numerous drug related incidents of which three (3) positive intelligence driven operations were executed against the suspect at the George taxi rank and charged for possession as well as dealing in Mandrax and Tik. This followed a probe by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation that ensued in 2013 which linked him to several drug activities.

Additionally, the convict was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service.

