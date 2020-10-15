South Africa: Woman With Tik Arrested During a Raid

press release

Western Cape — The concerted efforts to eradicate drug trafficking into the Western Cape once again yielded positive results.

The Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) arrested a 52 year old woman yesterday in the Grassy Park. The team was taking part in an intelligence disruptive operation after information was obtained that narcotics were being kept at a house in Grassy Park.

Upon conducting a search at the house, they allegedly found Tik (crystal methamphetamine) with an estimated street value of R300 000-00 packed in small packets.

The suspect will appear at Wynberg Regional Court tomorrow, Friday 16 October 2020.