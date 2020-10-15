South Africa: Three Suspects Fatally Wounded and One Arrested

press release

Three suspects were fatally wounded in shootout with members of the Hawks' Tactical Operational Management Section (TOMS) and Gauteng Saturation unit assisted by security companies on Wednesday in Malboro.

The joint team received intelligence about a suspected vehicle which was going to be used in an armed robbery.

The members managed to spot the suspect vehicle on the M1 highway.

When the officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued wherein three of the suspects were fatally wounded and the fourth was arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the silver sedan was used in a home invasion in Paulshof twenty minutes before they were apprehended.

The vehicle was affixed with false registration plates. Further probing it was found that the vehicle was sought in a Parkview home invasion.

Two 9mm firearms were recovered from the scene, one had its serial number filed off. Items including a plasma television from the Paulshof robbery were recovered.

The arrested suspect will appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder, house robbery and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.