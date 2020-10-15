South Africa: Hawks Apprehend Police Murder Suspect in George

14 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastrn Cape — Bonginkiso Ndevu (28) who had escaped from lawful custody in February 2020 whilst appearing for the murder of a traffic officer was rearrested over the weekend by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Mthatha.

Ndevu who was on the run, was apparently arrested in George in August 2020 for the alleged attempted murder of a traffic officer and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The George SAPS contacted the Hawks about his incarceration and arrangements were made to bring him back to the Eastern Cape.

He appeared at the Mqanduli Magistrate Court on Tuesday and was charged with the murder of Constable Lonwabo Soga (26), attempted murder, armed robbery and car hijacking.

Constable Soga attached to Coffee Bay SAPS was fatally wounded at Zidindi Location in December 2019 after he and his colleague were approached by a group of about 4 suspects pretending to be in need of police assistance.

Several shots were fired at the police vehicle, killing him instantly. The two police were disarmed and their vehicle hijacked to commit armed robbery at a local store where they got away with R6000-00 cash, a firearm and a bakkie belonging to the store owner. The vehicle was found abandoned near Mqanduli.

Nine other suspects were arrested between December 2019 and March this year with a total of 6 firearms including two police firearms and store owner's has since been seized.

Two of the suspects are out on R3000-00 bail whilst the case against the nine will be heard again on Thursday. Ndevu will appear before Mqanduli Magistrate court on the 22 October 2020 investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.