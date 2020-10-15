South Africa: Hawks Apprehend Police Murder Suspect in George

press release

Eastrn Cape — Bonginkiso Ndevu (28) who had escaped from lawful custody in February 2020 whilst appearing for the murder of a traffic officer was rearrested over the weekend by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Mthatha.

Ndevu who was on the run, was apparently arrested in George in August 2020 for the alleged attempted murder of a traffic officer and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The George SAPS contacted the Hawks about his incarceration and arrangements were made to bring him back to the Eastern Cape.

He appeared at the Mqanduli Magistrate Court on Tuesday and was charged with the murder of Constable Lonwabo Soga (26), attempted murder, armed robbery and car hijacking.

Constable Soga attached to Coffee Bay SAPS was fatally wounded at Zidindi Location in December 2019 after he and his colleague were approached by a group of about 4 suspects pretending to be in need of police assistance.

Several shots were fired at the police vehicle, killing him instantly. The two police were disarmed and their vehicle hijacked to commit armed robbery at a local store where they got away with R6000-00 cash, a firearm and a bakkie belonging to the store owner. The vehicle was found abandoned near Mqanduli.

Nine other suspects were arrested between December 2019 and March this year with a total of 6 firearms including two police firearms and store owner's has since been seized.

Two of the suspects are out on R3000-00 bail whilst the case against the nine will be heard again on Thursday. Ndevu will appear before Mqanduli Magistrate court on the 22 October 2020 investigation continues.