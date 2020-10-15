South Africa: Sentenced for Forgery and Fraud in East London

press release

Eastern Cape — The Hawk's Serious Organised Crime Investigation in East London welcomed a sentence by the East London Magistrate Court, yesterday, 14 October 2020 for forgery and fraud charges of Wiseman Tom (51) and Liyabona Nombevu (46)

During 2016 February to 2016 May, information was received from Crime Intelligence at Mdantsane cluster about Tom and Nombevu operating in the area, selling fake and fraudulent academic (Matric certificate, Diploma and Degree) and departmental (Death certificate) documents. Tom and Nombevu mostly were issuing specifically fake and fraudulent Diplomas and Degrees from the University of South Africa (UNISA).

According to Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, they conducted several operations during which it was discovered that Tom and Nombevu were dealing in forged documents. Tom and Nombevu were selling Matric Certificate at R 2000-00, Diploma, Degree and Death Certificate for R 4000-00.

Tom and Nombevu were are arrested on the 08 June 2016 and they were granted a bail of R 2000-00 each by the East London Magistrate Court.

On the 19 September, the East London Magistrate Court convicted Tom and Nombevu, then yesterday they were sentenced for 5 years imprisonment each.