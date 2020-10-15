South Africa: The Parktown Boys Safety Bell - Breaking the Silence Around Abuse

15 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Robyn Wolfson Vorster

On 11 October 2020, family, staff and child protection advocates stood in the pouring rain to honour the 'Parktown Boys 23', the victims of water polo coach Collan Rex's years of sexual abuse, as they rang the school's safety bell for the first time. But, as with everything related to this case, getting their voices heard and seeing meaningful change proved to be a battle, one that for some was just too hard to face.

There shouldn't have been anything controversial about the launch of the Parktown Boys' High School Safety Bell. The goal of the event was healing and hope, an opportunity to honour the courage of sexual abuser Collan Rex's victims and confirm the school and boarding house's commitment to ending the practice of initiation. It was also an opportunity to say thank you to those who supported the Parktown 23 and their families through the trial.

The beautiful ship's bell, now mounted on the wall outside Druce Hall, the school's boarding house, with the inscription "In memory of every boy who ever got hurt in boarding. Going forwards may no boy ever get hurt again" was donated by Michelle Hobkirk, a former member of the School Governing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.