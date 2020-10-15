South Africa: Speedy Response Leads to the Arrest of Carjackers

press release

Yesterday, morning at 10:00, a motorist was robbed of his vehicle while at Eden Park in Pietermaritzburg by two armed men.

The suspects took the vehicle and drove on the N3 freeway towards Pinetown. Police were immediately alerted and a chase ensued. Police officers from the Hilton Flying Squad followed the vehicle towards Pinetown. Shots were fired and the suspect's stolen vehicle collided into three vehicles on the Old Main Road and Glenugie Road.

Two suspects were found inside the vehicle and were placed under arrest. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound on the right leg. The complainant's vehicle as well as other belongings were found inside the vehicle. A gas gun was found from the arrested suspects. The injured suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard. They are expected to appear in court soon facing charges of possession of stolen property and carjacking.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the police officers and all involved in the apprehension of the carjackers.