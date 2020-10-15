South Africa: DA Calls On Dirco to Refer Independent Investigative Reports to Zondo Commission Following Damning Letter On ANC Kick-Backs

15 October 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Darren Bergman MP - DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

In light of the letter from senior bureaucrats at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) requesting that the Zondo Commission investigate allegations that the ANC demands kick-backs from officials representing South Africa internationally, the Democratic Alliance (DA) calls for all independent investigative reports into DIRCO to be released and submitted to the Zondo Commission as evidence.

These investigations by an independent specialist group, Open Waters, and former Justice Minister, Bridget Mabandla, into maladministration, irregular expenditure, allegations of sexual harassment and matters related to human resources was requested by former DIRCO Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu.

In her answer to a parliamentary question from the DA requesting information regarding the reports, Minster Naledi Pandor said that her Department is treating the reports' findings as preliminary and that it warrants further investigation. While this might very well be the case, it is more than likely that the Minister simply did not like what the investigations found and that this is an effort to bury, or at least skew, the evidence.

It would be of no surprise should this be found to be the case as a letter from Francis Moloi and Nyameko Goso, dated 9 October 2020, alleged that the ranks of ambassadors, diplomats and senior officials are filled with cadres and political appointments who are forced to make donations to the ANC from the moment of appointment.

It is also high time that the Foreign Services Bill, be implemented. This Bill that would put a stop to a lot of the shenanigans, was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 26 May 2020, and gazetted on 4 June, but has yet to come into operation.

What is happening in South Africa's foreign services is indicative of the cancer of corruption rampant on South African shores. Despite promises upon promises, little have been done to address the systemic corruption that have infected all levels of government and enabled the looting of State coffers to the detriment of citizens for years.

