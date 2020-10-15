South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Alters Programme to Accommodate Joint Sitting

15 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has decided to adjust its programme as a result of the Joint Sitting called in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

"The consideration of South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan following the devastation of Covid-19 is of paramount importance and takes precedence. It is in this context that the committee decided to adjust its programme," said the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Faith Muthambi.

In this regard, the committee will today conclude its interaction with Emfuleni Local Municipality and stakeholders of the municipality. The committee will then resume its programme in Ekurhuleni tomorrow morning with a stakeholder engagement in the municipality.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.