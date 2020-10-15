South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Alters Programme to Accommodate Joint Sitting

document

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has decided to adjust its programme as a result of the Joint Sitting called in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

"The consideration of South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan following the devastation of Covid-19 is of paramount importance and takes precedence. It is in this context that the committee decided to adjust its programme," said the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Faith Muthambi.

In this regard, the committee will today conclude its interaction with Emfuleni Local Municipality and stakeholders of the municipality. The committee will then resume its programme in Ekurhuleni tomorrow morning with a stakeholder engagement in the municipality.