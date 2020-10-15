Guinea: Earth Angels Unveil Guinea U-20 Captain Mariam Soumah

15 October 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Guinean U-20 Women's National Team captain, Mariam Soumah was on Tuesday, October 13, unveiled as a new Earth Angels player.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Bardnersville after the Guinean international icon completed a two-season move to the defending women's division champions.

Mariam became a hot cake in the transfer market after she expressed her interest to play in the Liberian league in early July of this year.

The 17-year-old came close to joining Determine Girls along with her Guinean compatriot Bountou Sullay, but the deal collapsed after Earth Angels reportedly made a better offer.

Mariam led Guinea U-20 women's national team during the First-leg of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on January 19, when they lost 3-0 against Liberia's U-20 women national team at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The facial expression of Mariam, who is still learning how to speak English among her new teammates, shows that she is happy to join the club and is looking forward to a successful debut season.

Mariam was among her teammates as the club on Tuesday unveiled a new home kit for the 2020/21 LFA Women's Division League.

The new kit is designed with the club's iconic red and white colors.

The 17-year-old featured for the defending champions off-season match against Hippo FC on Wednesday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium where they won on post-match spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Mariam is expected to make her competitive debut on October 24, when Earth Angels face Determine Girls FC in their opening match of the 2020/21 league season.

Author

Anthony Kokoi

Anthony Kokoi is a young Liberian sports writer who has an ever-growing passion for the development of the game of football (soccer) and other sports. For the past few years, he has been passionately engaged in reporting the developments of the game in the country. He is an associate member of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL). He is a promoter of young talents. He also writes match reports and makes an analysis of Liberian Football.

 

Read the original article on Observer.

