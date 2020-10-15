South Africa: Premier Winde and MEC David Maynier Visit Atlantis SEZ

press release

Premier Winde and MEC David Maynier visit Atlantis SEZ - a beacon for our green energy future

Yesterday (14 October 2020), Premier Alan Winde and Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, visited the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) in Cape Town to see the progress made on this important infrastructure investment which will play a key role in the development of the renewable energy industry and our economic recovery in the Western Cape.

As the shareholder of the ASEZ, the Western Cape government has worked hard to support the establishment of this greentech, export-orientated manufacturing hub in order to attract investment that leads to increased exports and localisation of green technologies, which will ultimately enable the green economy to create jobs in the Western Cape.

First stop was Kaytech Engineered Fabrics which manufactures geotextiles and geosynthetic solutions used by the civil engineering industry from locally sourced pre- and post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. Established in 1977, Kaytech Engineered Fabrics employs approximately 150 people at its Atlantis factory, the majority of whom come from the Atlantis area, and contributes to over 5000 income earning opportunities throughout their pipeline. In 2016 they invested R130 million in an extension to the plant when they registered their intention to be recognised as a SEZ company.

Much progress has been made since the ASEZ was officially established as an unscheduled State-Owned Enterprise in December 2019, with a key highlight being the recent decision by the City of Cape Town on 30 July 2020 to transfer the designated SEZ land to the Atlantis SEZ Company.

To date, the ASEZ has attracted approximately R700 million in investment, creating upwards of 300 direct jobs in Atlantis. There is a significant pipeline of investments in development, and it is anticipated that over the next 10 years, the ASEZ will provide a cumulative GDPR contribution of R1.2 billion.

Minister Maynier said: "We remain committed to realising the immense potential of the green economy in the Western Cape through our continued support and promotion of the ASEZ. We look forward to working with the Department of Trade and Industry, the City of Cape Town, investors and the Atlantis businesses and community to ensure that the ASEZ reaches its full potential. This is critical to our economic recovery plans in the Western Cape."

Concluding the tour, Premier Alan Winde said: "The Western Cape has built a reputation as a leading green tech manufacturer, and the creation of a dedicated green manufacturing hub at Atlantis will only further cement this. The world is moving towards greener manufacturing, and the SEZ will allow us to attract job creating investments that contribute towards innovation and sustainability.

Media enqueries:

Francine Higham

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

(Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)

Tel: 021 483 4327

Cell: 071 087 5150

E-mail: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za