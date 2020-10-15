South Africa: Missing Woman Found Murdered

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the senseless murder a 24-year-old woman whose body was stumbled upon by the shepherds who were looking for cattle on a farm at Berlin, outside East London on 14 October 2020.

The body which was in the early stage of decomposition was identified as that of Sinesipho Lukhotsholo who went missing on 02 October 2020. According to information at the time, the deceased travelled with her friend from Chalumna to visit their boyfriends in Berlin. On arrival at Berlin they visited the local liquor outlet where an argument broke out between two groups which led into a brawl and they ended being escorted out of the establishment. As they were walking away, they met the group they had a fight with where shots were fired and they all ran in different directions and she was never seen. Indications suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and dumped on the farm.

No arrest have been made as yet and police are appealing to anyone who can assist the police investigation with any information to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sindile Njomba on 082 441 8938 or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or MySAPS App. All shared information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation.

"We outright condemn the senseless murder in the strongest way and we will not allow callous criminals to target the most vulnerable in our society." said Lt Gen Ntshinga earlier today.