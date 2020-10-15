South Africa: Police Seek Missing Boy - Bethelsdorp

press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth are urgently trying to trace a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 03 October 2020 Luvuyo Mbixo (15) from Motherwell left his home to visit a friend in Kwanoxolo. His family does not know the friend nor do they know where he lives. He never returned home and his family reported him missing at Motherwell Police station on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a grey track pants, brown jersey and grey takkies. Efforts made by the family to locate were in vain.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer Sgt Nomfundiso Vazi contact number 0714751724 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.