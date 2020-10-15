South Africa: Drug Operations Achieve Good Results

press release

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit embarked on operations in Durban and surrounding areas between 13 October and 14 October 2020 which resulted in four suspects being arrested after they were found in possession of drugs.

The team was conducting operations along Club Lane in Pinetown when they pulled over a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, police found moon shaped cocaine and 13 pieces of rock cocaine. The suspect (28) was placed under arrest for possession of drugs.

On the following day, the team proceeded to Blamey Road in Montclair where a 30-year-old man was found with 157 pieces of rock cocaine and two mandrax tablets. The suspect was placed under arrest. Another 49-year-old man was also placed under arrest at Woodlands in Montclair after he was found in possession of 25 capsules of heroin. A 32-year-old man was placed under arrest at Mobeni after he was found in possession of 700 capsules of heroin. The total value of the recovered drugs is R35 850-00. All the arrested suspects appeared briefly at court.

Whilst the team was busy effecting an arrest, they received information which led them to Stork Place in Bayview. They recovered 1000 Zanax tablets and anti-depressant to the value of R6000-00. The tablets were found abandoned behind a block of flats.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the members for the arrest and the recovery of drugs.