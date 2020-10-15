Nigeria: Stripe acquires Nigeria's Paystack for $200M+ to expand into the African continent

Paystack founders Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi .
15 October 2020
By Ingrid Lunden

When Stripe announced earlier this year that it had picked up another $600 million in funding, it said one big reason for the funding was to expand its API-based payments services into more geographies. Today the company is coming good on that plan in the form of some M&A.

Stripe is acquiring Paystack, a startup out of Lagos, Nigeria that, like Stripe, provides a quick way to integrate payments services into an online or offline transaction by way of an API. (We and others have referred to it in the past as "the Stripe of Africa.")

