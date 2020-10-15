South Africa: National Commissioner Suspends His Deputy and Dismisses Another Senior SAPS Official Following Serious Corruption Allegations

press release

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has suspended Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in crimes.

The Deputy National Commissioner appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 October 2020 after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

After receiving a report on these charges from the Investigating Directorate, the National Commissioner followed due process and suspended her yesterday with immediate effect pending a departmental investigation.

In the meantime, in a totally separate matter, the National Commissioner has moments ago dismissed another Lieutenant General for her alleged involvement in corruption dating back to 2015. Details of this case will be provided at a later stage.

This latest dismissal highlights the National Commissioner's determination and resolve in rooting out corruption from within the SAPS.

"The SAPS is suffering a severe wound in the form of corruption. But as we continue to clean our ranks, the scar of it will remind us that we should never suffer such a wound again", said General Sitole.