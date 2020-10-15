South Africa: Westville House Robbers Caught in the Act

15 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised Westville police officers for the speedy arrest of three house robbery suspects.

On 14 October 2020 at 09:50, a 36-year-old man was cleaning the yard at his place of work on Cedar Road in Westville, he was accosted by three armed men. At gunpoint they instructed him and three family members to lie down before tying them with cables. The daughter who was in her room heard the noise and alerted her father who called the police. While the suspects were leaving the premises with a stolen laptop and jewellery, they were confronted by police officers at the doorway and were arrested.

The suspects aged between 24 and 30 will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court tomorrow for robbery.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.