South Africa: Westville House Robbers Caught in the Act

press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised Westville police officers for the speedy arrest of three house robbery suspects.

On 14 October 2020 at 09:50, a 36-year-old man was cleaning the yard at his place of work on Cedar Road in Westville, he was accosted by three armed men. At gunpoint they instructed him and three family members to lie down before tying them with cables. The daughter who was in her room heard the noise and alerted her father who called the police. While the suspects were leaving the premises with a stolen laptop and jewellery, they were confronted by police officers at the doorway and were arrested.

The suspects aged between 24 and 30 will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court tomorrow for robbery.