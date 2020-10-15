Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Trial Fails to Kick Off

The trial of former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Public Service Commission secretary Ngoni Masoka failed to kick-off again this morning after the former's lawyer failed turn up because of ill-health.

Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, who is representing Mupfumira, wrote to the court saying he was not feeling well and could not attend court for the hearing.

Mupfumira and Masoka are being tried on allegations involving a $90 000 debt acquired from NSSA and used to purchase a Land Cruiser and more than R10 000 used in the purchase of air tickets to South Africa.

The matter was postponed to November 4 for trial continuation.

Mupfumira and Masoka are denying the charges.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.