Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Trial Fails to Kick Off

15 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Public Service Commission secretary Ngoni Masoka failed to kick-off again this morning after the former's lawyer failed turn up because of ill-health.

Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, who is representing Mupfumira, wrote to the court saying he was not feeling well and could not attend court for the hearing.

Mupfumira and Masoka are being tried on allegations involving a $90 000 debt acquired from NSSA and used to purchase a Land Cruiser and more than R10 000 used in the purchase of air tickets to South Africa.

The matter was postponed to November 4 for trial continuation.

Mupfumira and Masoka are denying the charges.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.