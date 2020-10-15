Zimbabwe: President to Deliver State of the Nation Address

15 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa will deliver a State of the Nation Address next Thursday as well as officially open the Third Session of the Nineth Parliament where he will set Government's legislative agenda for the coming Session.

This was said by Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda this afternoon in the Chamber. Adv Mudenda said the official opening of the Third Session of the Nineth Parliament was consistent with the Constitution.

He said the Head of State and Government will deliver an address of a virtual joint sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate.

