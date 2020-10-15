Zimbabwe: CAF Officially Lifts National Sports Stadium Ban

15 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

IT'S now official!

The Zimbabwe senior men's football team have officially been cleared to play their home games at the National Sports Stadium.

The Warriors were in danger of hosting Algeria on alternative home ground in South Africa for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifier after all the stadia in Zimbabwe had failed to meet CAF's minimum requirements.

But CAF wrote to ZIFA chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse advising that the ban on the National Sports Stadium has been provisionally lifted following some renovations.

The organisation's acting secretary-general, Abdelmounaim Bah, stressed in his correspondence that the approval is on the condition that renovations have to continue so that the facility is quickly brought to required standard. However, Barbourfields in Bulawayo remains banned.

"In relation to the previous CAF correspondence requesting a pre-inspection report for National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields stadium, we confirm the receipt of reports and photos evidences of the concerned stadiums.

"With relation to Barbourfields stadium, based on the information received, the decision is to uphold the ban for use in CAF Men's Senior matches.

"On the other hand, we are satisfied to see the progress made in the National Sports Stadium in order to bring the venue to the required standard.

"Therefore, CAF has decided to remove the ban and grant a temporary approval for NSS, subject to the continuation of implementation of the remarks made in the previous inspection visits," wrote Bah.

Read the original article on The Herald.

