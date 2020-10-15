Zimbabwe: Justice Bere Fired

15 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

President Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, fired Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere for acts of gross misconduct.

Bere was sacked following recommendations by a tribunal set up to inquire into his suitability to hold the office of a judge. He had been on suspension since March to pave way for the inquiry.

President Mnangagwa set up the tribunal inquiry after a lawyer accused him of interference in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and his relatives.

After receiving the report this morning from the Judicial Service Commission, President Mnangagwa did not waste time and acted on the recommendations.

In a statement this afternoon, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the tribunal completed its investigations and recommended that Justice Bere be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

"His Excellency the President, accordingly, acting in terms of Section 187(8) of the Constitution has removed the Honourable Judge from office with immediate effect," said Dr Sibanda.

Justice Bere allegedly telephoned the lawyer who was representing Zinara, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara against Fremus Enterprises.

Justice Bere was serving on both the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court benches when he was suspended in March this year.

