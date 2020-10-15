Uganda: Floods Continue to Wreak Havoc in Obongi, Moyo

15 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Felix Warom Okello

By Scovin Iceta

As heavy rain continues to pound different parts of the country, residents in Obongi and Moyo districts have been left distressed after floods submerged most areas.

A number of homes have been destroyed with crops washed away, some roads in both districts have also been cut off while schools haven't been spared either.

The district leaders have reported that more than 60 families in Obongi were displaced after their homes got submerged.

The floods have been attributed to the rising water levels in River Nile.

Some of the affected residents are seeking temporary shelter at nearby primary schools which are not affected.

The Moyo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Goffin Gore, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the technical committee has submitted a report to the Office of the Prime Minister seeking immediate intervention.

"The district has approved some supplementary budget to support the families. The impact is huge because many families have been displaced," Mr Gorre said.

Ms Mary Senya, one of the affected residents who operates a restaurant at the landing site, said their businesses and passengers crossing to Adjumani District using the ferry on River Nile have largely been affected.

"I have sold only two plates of food since morning. Ever since the floods hit our area, business has been very slow," Ms Senya said.

She revealed that on a busy day, she used to earn about Shs150,000 but this has since changed as she hardly makes any profit. Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has also suspended operations of Obongi ferry.

Ms Zaitun Ajiko, 41, who has lived near the landing site for more than 30 years is now homeless. Ajiko's house at Namsambia Village in Obongi Town was destroyed by the floods.

"I have nowhere to go and feeding my children has become difficult because some of our food items have been destroyed by the flood," she said on Tuesday.

In Moyo at Laropi Landing Site, Ms Jennifer Mesiku, one of fish vendors said: "We are stranded with our business. Some of our colleagues who have just given birth are finding it difficult to cater for their babies. It is a difficult situation."

Ms Lilian Mashia, the female councillor for Laropi and Dufile Sub-counties, said: "It's good that Unra officials on the ground kept raising the landing sites for the ferry to operate well. We hope the increasing water levels will drastically reduce with the dry season in December and January 2021."

