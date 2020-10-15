Mozambique: Maputo Remains Area Worst Hit By Covid-19

Maputo — The latest figures from the Mozambican Health Ministry on the Covid-19 pandemic confirm that Maputo city and province are by far the worst hit parts of the country.

According to a Ministry press release issued on Wednesday, there are currently 2,280 active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique, and Maputo city and province account for 1,889 of these - or 83 per cent.

Of the 73 Covid-19 deaths recorded so far, 53 occurred in Maputo city and four in Maputo province, so that, between them, the city and the province account for 78 per cent of deaths.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 160,722 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,388 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,337 of the tests were administered in public facilities and 51 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 787 were from Maputo city, 208 from Maputo province, 91 from Cabo Delgado, 77 from Zambezia, 71 from Nampula, 65 from Niassa, 42 from Manica, 22 from Tete, 13 from Inhambane, six from Sofala and four from Gaza.

1.254 of the tests gave negative results, and 134 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases recorded in Mozambique to 10,392.

131 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and three are foreigners (from Brazil, Argentina and India). 68 are women or girls and 66 are men or boys. 13 are children under 15 years of age, and six are over 65 years old. 107 are from Maputo city and 13 are from Maputo province. There were also five from Zambezia, three from Cabo Delgado, and two each from Niassa, Nampula and Tete.

The Mozambican epidemic is thus raging in Maputo, but elsewhere in the country the number of new cases is down to a trickle.

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and one new case was admitted, all in Maputo city. The number of patients under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards, has now fallen to 30 (29 in Maputo and one in Tete).

The release announced that a further 155 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (152 in Maputo city, two in Inhambane and one in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,035 (77.3 per cent of all patients diagnosed with the coronavirus).

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all 10,392 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,848; Maputo province, 1,779; Cabo Delgado, 741; Zambezia, 736; Nampula, 598; Tete, 377; Gaza, 368; Sofala, 330; Inhambane, 264; Niassa, 239; Manica, 112.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 10,392 confirmed cases, of whom 8,035 have made a complete recovery, and 2,280 are active cases. 77 Covid-19 patients have died, 73 from the disease and four from other causes.