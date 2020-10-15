Mozambique: Businessman Murdered in Central Maputo

15 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Two gunmen murdered a prominent businessman, Amit Samji, in central Maputo on Tuesday night, when he resisted their attempt to kidnap him.

According to a report by the independent television station, STV, Samji was shot at about 20.00 in front of his shop, the popular general store, "Mercearia Estrela", on the corner of Albert Luthuli and Josina Machel avenues. He had just locked up for the night, and was about to go home.

Leonel Muchina, the spokesperson for the Maputo City Police Command, said that Samji (better known by the nickname Jai Ambe) was hit by three bullets. He was rushed to Maputo Central Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Muchina claimed that the police have clues about the authors of this crime, and are working with the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) to track them down.

