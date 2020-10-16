Nigeria: #EndSARS - Nigerian Police Website Offline As International Hackers Infiltrate Database

Pixabay
Hackers.
15 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The official website of the Nigeria Police Force has been inaccessible after a group of Internet activists compromised its database on Thursday.

The group, known for hacking repressive governments' websites, earlier announced its decision to attack federal government agencies' websites in solidarity with the protesters clamouring for the reformation of the police and a total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) or any other look-alike.

The group of "hacktivists" has no face, and no leadership. Its motto is simply "we are anonymous."

In the past few days, many Nigerians have shared their horrendous experiences in the hands of operatives of the police unit ranging from extra-judicial killing to extortion.

Several protests have also been staged across major cities in the country while social media has gone wild with protesters trending the #EndSARS hashtag.

Although the unit was disbanded on Sunday and replaced with the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) on Tuesday, Nigerians have refused to stop the protests.

"#SARS special police force unit in Nigeria kills innocents. Today 20 more people lost their lives including anons. #Nigeria gov oppression and killings should stop.

We are #Anonymous.

Expect us. #OpNigeria engaged.

#AnonDown," the group announced to its over five million followers on Twitter.

#Nigeria: Anonymous hacks multiple government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police. #OpNigeria #EndSARSProtest

src: https://t.co/cjDdEfPB8w pic.twitter.com/F2J7qvz35W

- Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 14, 2020

Before the announcement, the group of hackers lent its voice to the #EndSARS protest with a couple of tweets.

Meanwhile, after it hacked into the police website, the group released documents containing names, addresses, contacts and account details of hundreds of police officers on a text storage website, pastebin.com.

Checks by this paper showed that the domain of the website has been suspended. "this Account has been suspended," the query read.

The spokesperson of the police, Frank Mba, could not be reached for comments as his telephone was not reachable as of the time of filing this report. Moreso, he is yet to release any official statement on the latest development.

The group had carried out similar coordinated attacks in the United States, Israel, Tunisia, Uganda and other countries.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.