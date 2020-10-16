Kenya/South Africa: Harambee Stars Defender Finally Lands New Club

Kenyan international Brian Mandela Onyango has joined South African top-tier side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TMM FC), formerly known as Bidvest Wits on a one-year deal.

Mandela, who has been without a club for over a year after parting ways with Maritzburg United, was among the new players included in the official TTM squad for the upcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

He captained Harambee Stars in their 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly match on October 9 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

TTM FC is based in Limpopo province, South Africa. The club had previously played in the ABC Motsepe League, the third-tier in South African football hierarchy, but purchased the National First Division status of Milano United FC in July 2017.

The club continued to spend its way to the top by purchasing the Premier League status of Bidvest Wits recently and will now play in the 2020-21 PSL

Free transfer

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) side Sofapaka have completed the signing of Kenyan international Michael Kibwage on a two-year contract.

The central defender joins Batoto ba Mungu on a free transfer from KCB Football Club after the expiry of his contract. Nation Sport has reliably learned that the club dug dip into their coffers to secure the services of the highly-rated 23-year-old.

Reigning league champions Gor Mahia, as well as Kibwage's former club, AFC Leopards, were interested in his services, but Sofapaka offered the player better terms according to a source close to the club.

"They offered him an irresistible signing fee as well as better monthly salary. The player was eager to remain at KCB, but Sofapaka kept pursuing him and in the end, got their man by offering better terms," the source told Nation Sport.

The former FISA Academy player has also expressed his readiness to do well at his new work station.

"I am excited to be here, Sofapaka is a big club with ambitions to achieve and am glad to be part of the project. Commanding an automatic starting place won't be a walk but I am ready to give my best for the club." Kibwage told the club's portal.

Kibwage had a trial offer from two South African sides - top league side Highlands Parks FC as well as second-tier side TS Galaxy Fc, but opted for the direct deal at Sofapaka.

He becomes the club's seventh signing after having secured the services of Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal and Paul Kiongera.

The Mukumu High School alumnus joined AFC Leopards in 2017 after impressing in the Kenyan Premier League Under 20 Tournament while featuring for Kakamega Homeboyz the previous year.

He left Ingwe in 2018 to join KCB.