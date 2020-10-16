Kenya: Bidco Starts Schools Handwashing Campaign in Nairobi, Kiambu

Bidco Africa has donated detergents to schools in Nairobi and Kiambu counties in a move aimed at helping students maintain hygiene amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes days after the government reopened schools following a seven-month break occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Handwashing with soap and water is not only simple and less expensive but can also significantly reduce the number of young children who get sick due to lack of proper hygiene. Our activations are aimed at raising awareness about healthy practices including the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives," said Mr John Lawrence, Bidco's head of corporate communications.

The project involves handwashing demonstrations in local schools and communities.

"The learners must understand that gone are the days when we would only wash our hands at key times such as after using the toilet, while preparing food, before and after eating. Today, handwashing has become part and parcel of life," said State House Girls' Principal Evelyn Nabukwesi.

Feeling safe

School Captain Otieno Merine Awour reiterated her teacher's message and thanked the administration for putting in place measures to make them feel safe.

Over 45 handwashing stations have been installed within the school's premises.

"The number of students per class has been reduced from 60 to 20, with physical distancing even in the dormitories where we now only have six students per room," said Awour.

Other learning institutions that have benefited from this campaign, dubbed "Spread Love, Not Germs", include Thika School for the Visually Impaired and Githunguri Primary School.