West Africa: Buhari Satisfied With ECOWAS' Success in Mali

15 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight over updates on the Mali situation from the Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

After the intervention by the military in Mali, ECOWAS had insisted on a transition government led by a civilian, and return to Constitutional order within 12-18 months, among others.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement issued Thursday said the President expressed delight that the Mali situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Th President said, "We can't do hop, step and jump like other developed nations of the world, but one is delighted at the successes recorded."

Giving updates, Jonathan said the mandate given him by ECOWAS leaders was almost fully done, as a government with a largely civilian face had been inaugurated.

The former president said, "The President has been sworn in, the Prime Minister, and Ministers too. The military has only four portfolios for serving officers, and the government has taken off. The Council, which will work like parliamentarians, will be inaugurated soon."

He added that the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana would formally brief West African leaders soon.

