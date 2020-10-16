Nigeria: #EndSARS - Wizkid Blasts Reekado Banks for Announcing Song Release Amid Protests

Wizkid, who had postponed the release of his fourth studio album, 'Made in Lagos' because of the ongoing protests, blasted Reekado Banks and called him a clout chaser.

Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Thursday blasted his colleague, Reekado Banks, for trying to release a new song amid the ongoing #EndSars movement.

Trouble began when Reekado Banks tweeted that his latest single titled 'Omo Ologo' featuring Wizkid was dropping on Friday and included the #EndSARS hashtag.

"Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo "OMO OLOMO" midnight dropping Fire Still on the matter !!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality," his tweet read.

- REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) October 15, 2020

In response, Wizkid, who had postponed the release of his fourth studio album, 'Made in Lagos' because of the ongoing protests, blasted Reekado Banks and called him a clout chaser.

He replied, "Delete this dude ! Can't believe you're even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!"

Wizkid has since deleted his tweet and response on Reekado's post.

Wizkid's remarks have attracted diverse opinions on Nigeria Twittersphere with many saying the singer should have reached out privately to his colleague rather than openly calling him out.

This is the second time a colleague would be publicly condescending towards Reekado Banks.

Back in April, fans chided Burna Boy for disrespecting Reekado Banks when he rejected his challenge.

It all began when a fan asked Burna Boy which Nigerian artiste he would love to engage in a music battle.

To this, Burna Boy replied, "I don't know what a hit battle is but I'm willing to go toe to toe with ANY worthy challenger. Lyrically, musically, physically. However, they want it."

Reekado Banks rose to the occasion and challenged the Grammy award-nominated singer to a music battle.

"You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn't you see when I said "Worthy Challenger"? Reeky oooooo!!," Burna Boy responded.

This, however, didn't go well with fans of both artistes on Twitter as they maintained that Burna Boy sounded too arrogant.