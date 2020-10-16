Malawi: Ex-Miss Malawi Organiser Mable to Get Ump Fashion Icon Award

Malawian entrepreneur and former Miss Malawi second princess Mabel Banda- Khonje has been revealed as this year's recipient of UMP Fashion Icon Award.

Netherlands-based Malawian model is owner and founder of Doll Mabel fashion brand.

Currently, the brand has lipstick and Boudoir by Doll Mabel lingerie line.

Mabel is the first black woman to own and launch a lingerie line in the Netherlands and also the first person to launch a lingerie line in Malawi.

"My biggest inspiration is my late mother. However, I am also inspired by women in business who have managed to change the game and own their brands. Influencial women such as Rihanna and The Kardashians.

"Just like any other person starting their own business. Its never easy. But, I would advise aspiring fashion designers and models to work hard and never give up," she highlighted.

In his remarks, Ken Zizwa, UMP Awards Executive Producer said, "Mabel is the shining star of Malawi's fashion game. Her style is refreshing, bold and uninhibited. We salute her ongoing achievements in Malawi and beyond."

Fashion Icon Award is given to individuals or entities which have made outstanding contributions to the growth of fashion and arts in Malawi.

Hailing from Mitawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tambala in Mayani, Dedza, Mabel Banda was born on 10 August 1983.

The model did her primary school education at Alfred Beit International School in Harare, Zimbabwe before going to Lilongwe Girls Primary School. She later went to Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School.

She urther attended Malawi College of Accountancy and Varsity College in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mabel has an Associates Degree is Public Relations and Applied Communication from University of Wales.

Previous UMP Fashion Icon Awardees include Ben Wandawanda and Mary Chilima, wife to Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Meanwhile, nominations in other categories are still open until 20 November.

