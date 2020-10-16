Kenya: Twitter Finally Bows to Pressure, Verifies Michael Olunga's Account

15 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

After days of sustained pressure for Kenyans on Twitter and Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol, Michael Olunga's account has finally been verified by Twitter.

Currently on top of the scoring charts in Japan's top-tier league with 21 goals, nine ahead of his closest challengers, the Kenyan international sought verification from Twitter in August.

Great news. Michael Olunga's official Twitter @OgadaOlunga has been verified 👏

- Cokorda Krishna Sadhana (@BlackHoleRev7) October 15, 2020

After a campaign by his fans through #VerifyOlunga that trended for the better part of this week, the 26-year-old's Twitter account is now considered authentic, trusted and the source of truth for his name.

This is a milestone for the J1 League Player of the Month of August to achieve.

"It demonstrates authority online and improves your chances of earning followers," says sproutsocial.com on the importance of being verified.

"It is always the same color and placed in the same location, regardless of profile or theme color customizations. Verified badges must be applied by Twitter, and accounts that use a badge as a part of profile photos, background photos, or in any other way that implies verified status, are subject to permanent account suspension."

For Kenyan fans, Olunga receiving such recognition was such a big deal. He has not only marketed Kenya in Japan, but also advertised Japan's Professional Football League here.

#KOT is no joke engineer olunga finally got the blue badge. pic.twitter.com/P3Izs5mFEU

- BAYA (@Bayathoya5) October 15, 2020

Typically, Twitter says, a verified account includes accounts maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas.

Olunga becomes the second Kenyan international to have his account verified, after that of Harambee stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Wadau wa #KOT asantenti sana kwa #VerifyOlunga. Naona twitter wamecheza kama hao wakanijenga hio blue badge.@REYSOL_Official shukran kwa kuskuma pande yenyu pia. 🙏🏾#KOT#VerifyOlunga pic.twitter.com/I9MLlBGoQN

- MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) October 15, 2020

What the blue badge means is Olunga, who boasts of a following of 60,139 on Twitter, 544,000 on Facebook and 96,800 on Instagram, is now a brand.

Kashiwa are currently occupying the eighth spot in the 18-team J1 League with 37 points from 22 matches.

Olunga has scored 21 of the 43 goals the club has in the league this season. He had netted 27 goals for Coach Nelsinho's side in the second-tier as they gained promotion after emerging champions in 2019.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.