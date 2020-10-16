Kenya: Zimbabwe's Pro Chinhoi Clinches Royal's Safari Tour

Nairobi — Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi produced amazing skills at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club to win the second round of Safari Tour Series.

The Zimbabwean wrapped up his fourth round play with a scintillating 5 under par 67 and a gross total of 9 under par 297.

He whitewashed his Kenyan adversaries with impressive scores of 71, 72, 69 and 67 and was the only play who never shot an over par round.

Samuel Njoroge of Kenya came second with a level par 288.

Njoroge, who is playing in his second ever pro event after his Safari Tour debut in Limuru last week, was let down by a round of 4 over yesterday.

Njoroge jointly led the Royal Nairobi leg with Chinhoi on the penultimate day when both pros shot 3 under.

"The last round didn't world out as planned. I came in the morning hoping to post lower scores but ended up with four over par 76.

Round two leader Greg Snow settled for third spot after playing level par yesterday. His wrapped up his four days with a gross total of 1 over par 288.

The Zimbabwean was all smiles after his stunning round four performance which earned him KES. 150,000. Njoroge collected KES. 70, 0000 while Snow took home 56,000. The Total leg carried a prize fund of KES. 1,000,000.

Eric Ooko of Golf Park took position 4 with 2 over par 289.

Chinhoi said: "After a slow start on day one I was able to attack effectively well and made up for it in today's (yesterday) round. It's was great round of golf and I'm looking for more of this" said Chinhoi.

Royal round featured foreign pros among them Ugandan Philip Kasozi who missed the cut, Alloys

Nsabimana from Rwanda (T12) and Malawian Paul Chidale from Malawi (19th) with a score of 11 over par 299.

Only two amateur made the cut. They were Adel Balala from Mombasa in T12 and Mutahi Kibugi in 20th spot. Abbey Bagalana from Uganda was placed 23 overall with 16 over par 304 gross.

It was another bad week for the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Champion Dismas Indiza who managed T15 with David Wakhu. Indiza shot an unfamiliar 9 over par 297.