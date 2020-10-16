Sudan: Energy Minister - Sudan Is Desirous for Cooperation With American Companies

15 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Acting Minister of Energy and Mining Engineer Khairy Abdel-Rahman has affirmed his ministry's readiness for open cooperation with General Electric, ABB and Monitor Power Systems (MPS) companies.

This came during a joint meeting that brought together Prime Ministe Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk with a high-ranking delegation from General Electric and Monitor Power Systems companies, in the presence of the American Chargé d'Affairs in Khartoum, Brian Shawkan.

The Minister of Energy renewed Sudan's serious desire to work for developing and increasing operations of these companies in the country, stressing readiness of his ministry for open cooperation and work to create an optimum investment environment for achieving common interests.

The Minister said that the doors of Sudan are open to all international companies that come with modern technology and advanced equipment that enable it to increase production, expand networks and spread services throughout the country, referring to the development of the earlier agreement with MPS company, with an emphasis on ensuring that the proposed new concept becomes an important opportunity for Sudan to develop investment and optimum utilization of gas resources, after it was neglected for many years by the defunct regime.

The Minister of Energy and Mining also welcomed General Electric's desire to strategically cooperate with the electricity sector projects, revealing joint review of the draft memorandum of understanding in the field of electricity, which will be signed later.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.