Sudan: Energy Minister - Sudan Is Desirous for Cooperation With American Companies

Khartoum — Acting Minister of Energy and Mining Engineer Khairy Abdel-Rahman has affirmed his ministry's readiness for open cooperation with General Electric, ABB and Monitor Power Systems (MPS) companies.

This came during a joint meeting that brought together Prime Ministe Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk with a high-ranking delegation from General Electric and Monitor Power Systems companies, in the presence of the American Chargé d'Affairs in Khartoum, Brian Shawkan.

The Minister of Energy renewed Sudan's serious desire to work for developing and increasing operations of these companies in the country, stressing readiness of his ministry for open cooperation and work to create an optimum investment environment for achieving common interests.

The Minister said that the doors of Sudan are open to all international companies that come with modern technology and advanced equipment that enable it to increase production, expand networks and spread services throughout the country, referring to the development of the earlier agreement with MPS company, with an emphasis on ensuring that the proposed new concept becomes an important opportunity for Sudan to develop investment and optimum utilization of gas resources, after it was neglected for many years by the defunct regime.

The Minister of Energy and Mining also welcomed General Electric's desire to strategically cooperate with the electricity sector projects, revealing joint review of the draft memorandum of understanding in the field of electricity, which will be signed later.