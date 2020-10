Khartoum — The Dialogue Forum will hold at 06:00pm next Saturday a symposium under the title ( October 1964 Revolution-Lessons to be learned and Challenges of the Transitional Period. )

Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman , Tajal Sir Osman, Sarra Nugd Alla Dr. Haider Ibrahim, , Dr Amal Jabr Alla, Ibrahim Bakheet and Abdul-Gadir Ismail will address the Forum.

The symposium which will be held at the House of Heritage in Khartoum, will be presented by Mohamed Osman Al- Hallaj.