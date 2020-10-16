Tanzania: Heavy Rains Kill 12 in Dar

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TWELVE people have died because of sudden torrential downpour and flooding in different parts of Dar es Salaam region, Police have confirmed.

A Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone press statement issued on Thursday afternoon revealed that the most affected areas in the city are Ilala and Kinondoni municipalities.

The Zone's Police boss Lazaro Mambosasa said in the statement that, a total of eight people in Ilala were killed by the tragedy whereby three bodies were found along flooded Msimbazi Valley.

Elaborating more, Commander Mambosasa said that four people including two children were killed in Kinondoni, adding that a resident Ibrim Haasan died while he was trying to rescue them.

