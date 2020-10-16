Tanzania: IGP - Expect Peaceful, Transparent General Elections

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has reassured residents of Tarime, Rorya and the whole country that October 28 polls will be held peacefully and transparently.

The IGP made the assurance, while meeting with parliamentary aspirants from the various competing political parties in Rorya, Tarime rural and Tarime urban consistencies, adding: "Let me assure you that there will be no violence in Tarime and there won't be a possibility of announcing a candidate as a winner, if he/she has not actually and genuinely won."

However, he urged all competing aspirants to embrace peace and refrain from violence related acts as they head to the voting day on 28th this month, saying: "We have to change. We are all brothers and sisters. Why should we hurt one another because of what is called election, which is just passing."

Elaborating, he used the opportunity to reassure Tanzanians that the police force was well prepared to ensure the general election was not disrupted by violence or any act.

The parliamentary candidates who attended the meeting and their constituencies in brackets included Mwita Waitara (Tarime rural- CCM), John Heche ( Tarime rural -CHADEMA), Charles Mwera (Tarime rural- ACT- Wazalendo).

Others were Esther Matiko ( Tarime urban -CHADEMA), Michael Kembaki( Tarime urban- CCM) Mary Nyagabona ( Tarime urban - NCCR- Mageuzi) and Jafari Chege( Rorya- CCM) and Ezekiah Wenje of CHADEM also from Rorya constituency.

In the meeting the IGP, who was accompanied by his host, Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC), William Mkonda gave the candidates an opportunity to speak during their minds, saying Tanzania is for all of them regardless of their political stance.

Most candidates, however asked the IGP to make sure police will act swiftly, when asked to intervene in any hooliganism that might disrupt the elections.

